UBS Group Reiterates “€10.50” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.34 ($13.35).

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.80 ($12.70) on Friday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €10.19.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

