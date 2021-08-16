UBS Group Reiterates €371.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €315.81 ($371.54).

FRA ADS opened at €319.30 ($375.65) on Friday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €307.66.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

