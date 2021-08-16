UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.14.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

UFP Industries stock opened at $75.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,344,000 after purchasing an additional 508,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,736,000 after purchasing an additional 328,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,258,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after buying an additional 75,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

