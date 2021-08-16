UGAS (UGAS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.16 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $394,278.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00063660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.63 or 0.00928754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00110328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00046777 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

