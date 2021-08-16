Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $415.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $385.00. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $371.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.50. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $374.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

