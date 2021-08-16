Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $415.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $385.00. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.05.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $371.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.50. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $374.47.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
