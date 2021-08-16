Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 6,428 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,163 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $122,625,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $2,013,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,436 shares of company stock valued at $25,253,793. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $74.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

