Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments stock opened at $61.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

