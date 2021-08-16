Unigestion Holding SA Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 283,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,042,000 after purchasing an additional 374,462 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,131,000 after purchasing an additional 499,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB opened at $136.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $158.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.