Unigestion Holding SA Has $3.49 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $82.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.81. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

