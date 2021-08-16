Unigestion Holding SA Sells 11,106 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,106 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $56.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $237.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

