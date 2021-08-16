Unigestion Holding SA Sells 6,554 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,329 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,476,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,752,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,120,119.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $116.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.09.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

