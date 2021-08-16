Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $120,218,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY opened at $215.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $112.21 and a 1-year high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.