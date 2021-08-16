United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after acquiring an additional 335,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after acquiring an additional 137,214 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $193.98 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

