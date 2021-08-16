United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in United Rentals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Shares of URI opened at $353.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

