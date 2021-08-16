USA Financial Portformulas Corp Cuts Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,463 shares of company stock worth $10,960,397 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXP opened at $153.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $155.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

