USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $346,000 Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $54.49 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

