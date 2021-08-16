USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $119,000 in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $119,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 24.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,487,000 after buying an additional 723,422 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 95.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after buying an additional 587,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 298.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,780,000 after buying an additional 510,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,965,000 after buying an additional 465,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $82.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $84.41.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

