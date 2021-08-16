USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases New Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 76,818 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 29,733 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 72,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.08 million, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

