USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 454 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,622 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,420 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $82.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

