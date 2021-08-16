USD Coin Hits Market Cap of $27.42 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $27.42 billion and approximately $2.78 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.94 or 0.06874324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00152018 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 27,419,860,297 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

