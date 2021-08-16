Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Itau BBA Securities

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

