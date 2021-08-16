Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the July 15th total of 220,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

USNZY stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.46. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.