Utz Brands, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Utz Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 244.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Utz Brands by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Utz Brands by 158.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,895 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 42.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after acquiring an additional 725,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at about $15,650,000. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

