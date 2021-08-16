UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Trading Down 6.5%

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.35. 13,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,883,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UWMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus started coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,072 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,607,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

