Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $87.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

