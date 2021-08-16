Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 2,634 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.5% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $488.14. 38,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,888. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.19. The company has a market capitalization of $200.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

