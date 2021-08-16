Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $44.96 Million Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for about 3.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of Fortis worth $44,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 353.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 292,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 227,981 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.9% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 42,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 106,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NYSE FTS traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $46.71. 36,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

