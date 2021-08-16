Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.69. 22,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIX. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

