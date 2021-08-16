Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $784.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to report $784.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $758.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $807.80 million. Valvoline posted sales of $652.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VVV. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 407.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 20.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 228.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 3.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VVV opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.