Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $784.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to report $784.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $758.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $807.80 million. Valvoline posted sales of $652.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valvoline.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 407.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 20.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 228.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 3.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE VVV opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
