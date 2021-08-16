VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Stake Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the first quarter worth $3,247,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the first quarter worth $799,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BJK opened at $49.20 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.