VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Position Reduced by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,421 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESPO traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,917. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $81.39.

