Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $257.72 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $194.51 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.