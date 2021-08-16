Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $26,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 41,437 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.33. The stock had a trading volume of 38,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,499. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

