Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 41,437 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $108.20 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.41.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.