Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 81.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $95.52 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

