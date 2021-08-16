Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Down 45.1% in July

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the July 15th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIGI traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $89.77. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,831. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.19. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.