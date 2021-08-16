Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after acquiring an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after buying an additional 331,431 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after buying an additional 222,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after buying an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $106.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

