Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $72.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $73.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

