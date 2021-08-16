Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Trimmed by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 66.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,039,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,062,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,760,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,727.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 411,693 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 133,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 94,790 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,049. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

