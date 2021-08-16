Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $55.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

