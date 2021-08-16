Vanilla Network (VNLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.42 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $20.42 million and approximately $491,021.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $31.06 or 0.00067462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00053417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00134567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00159180 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,052.02 or 1.00013019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.30 or 0.00912772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.37 or 0.06893903 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 814,368 coins and its circulating supply is 657,479 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

