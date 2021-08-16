Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading 4.2% Higher

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.13. 3,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 303,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $115,757.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at $241,116.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $270,636.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,434. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

