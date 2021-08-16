Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Gap Up to $17.63

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.63, but opened at $18.03. Vedanta shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 5,076 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.71.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter.
About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)
Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.
