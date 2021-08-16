Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Gap Up to $17.63

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.63, but opened at $18.03. Vedanta shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 5,076 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEDL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vedanta by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vedanta by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vedanta by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

