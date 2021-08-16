Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.250-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Veritiv stock opened at $83.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.18. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.33.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

