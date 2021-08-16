Versor Investments LP Has $305,000 Stock Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 216.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVG opened at $9.85 on Monday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -89.55 and a beta of 0.73.

PVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

