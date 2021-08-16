Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,475,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,138,280. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $691.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $633.96. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $289.52 and a one year high of $714.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

