Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,311 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Workiva by 62.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 736,473 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,587,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 0.6% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 33.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,218,000 after acquiring an additional 240,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 1,458.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 685,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 44,550 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $5,680,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 772,050 shares of company stock worth $96,488,775. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WK. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

NYSE:WK opened at $132.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.94 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $140.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.32.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.