Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,750 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,361,000. 56.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

NYSE:ACI opened at $29.85 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.02.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

