Versor Investments LP Takes $224,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 47,303.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 117,785 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Donaldson by 80.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Donaldson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $68.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

