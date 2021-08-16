Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE CNQ opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.